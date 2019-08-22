RUSSELL, Graeme Baxter:
On 18 August 2019, peacefully at Waikato Hospital, aged 82 years. Dearly loved husband of Anthea for 58 years. Much loved father & father-in-law of Andrew & Helen, Edwin & Beate, Nigel & Claire. Adored Grandad of Joe and Rosanna, Max, Arabella and Scarlett, Kate, Hannah and Ben. A service for Graeme will be held at Discovery Christian Centre, Cnr Insoll Ave and Peachgrove Road, Hamilton, on Wednesday, 28 August 2019 at 1.30pm. Communications to the Russell family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Aug. 22, 2019