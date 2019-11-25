Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 11:00 a.m. St John the Baptist Anglican Church 39 Bruce Street Hunterville View Map Death Notice



Formerly of Hunterville, passed away peacefully on Saturday 23 November 2019, aged 82 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Madeline. Son of the late Phillip and Molly Rhodes of Rata. Adored Dad of Susan (deceased), Charles and Rose Odlin, Jenny and Mike Tracey, Vicki and Paul Crosby, and Peter Scott. Beloved Grandad of Alison (deceased), Robert and Amy Odlin, Rebecca Odlin; Louise and Trent McKenzie; Felicity and Lockie Scott; Emma and Matt Crosby; Tim, Ollie and Rachael Tracey. Special great-grandfather of Louie, Nathaniel, and Hugo. Cherished brother and brother-in-law of Margaret and John Hunn, Mary Burne (deceased), and John Rhodes (deceased). Messages to the Rhodes family, C/- 18 Morris Street, Marton 4710. Our heartfelt thanks to the staff at Parkwood Lodge Retirement Village, Waikanae, for their dedicated care of Graeme. A service to celebrate Graeme's life will be held at St John the Baptist Anglican Church, 39 Bruce Street, Hunterville, on Thursday 28 November 2019, at 11.00am, followed by refreshments at the Rangatira Golf Club, Hunterville.



NZIFH



