PETERSEN, Graeme Eric:
Of Foxton. Graeme passed away peacefully at Lonsdale Rest Home on 14th November 2020. Loved father of Sheryl and Brian Gildea, and Ian and Raewyn Petersen. Much loved grandad of Amanda and Jarrod Gildea. As per Graeme's wishes a private service has been held. Thank you to the management and staff at Lonsdale Rest Home, Kevin and Averill Anderson, family and friends for all your comfort, baking, flowers and love, it was truly appreciated.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Nov. 21, 2020