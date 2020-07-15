McIVOR, Graeme Keith:
Passed away peacefully and surrounded by love on Friday 10 July 2020, aged 78 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Lynne. Much loved and respected father and father-in-law of Keith and Vicki, Gordon and Josie, Brent and Liane, Vanessa and Karl Signal. Cherished Grandad of Caitlin; Abigail, and Alastair; William, and Grace; Blake, and Accalia. Messages to the McIvor family, C/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North 4414. Our heartfelt thanks to the staff at Ranfurly Residential Care for their kindness and wonderful support of Graeme. In accordance with Graeme's wishes, a private cremation has been held.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on July 15, 2020