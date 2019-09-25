HUFF, Graeme Joseph:
Passed away peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, on Thursday, September 19, 2019, aged 92 years, dearly loved partner of Janet Fursdon (Oxford), loved former husband of Molly, loved husband of the late June, loved and respected father of Cliff (deceased), Stella, Cheryl, Christine, Graeme, Luanne (deceased), Robert, and Russell (deceased), much loved grandfather of his many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
"He will be greatly missed
by all who knew him"
Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Graeme Huff, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Graveside Service for Graeme at the Foxton Lawn Cemetery, Avenue Road, Foxton, on Friday, September 27 at 2.00pm.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Sept. 25, 2019