HIRST, Graeme Gilbert:
Serv. No. P75844 F/S CFG RNZAF. Of Bulls, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends on Saturday 10 August 2019, in his 86th year. Dearly loved husband of Flora and the late Val. Devoted Dad and father-in-law of Wayne and Sophie, Mark and Suzie, Marcelle and Trevor Williams, Garth and Tania. A much loved stepdad, and a cherished Pop to his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Special brother and brother-in-law of Brenda and Peter Sporle, the late Joan and Cliff Collings, and the late Audrey and Alec Groome. Messages to the Hirst family, C/- 18 Morris Street, Marton 4710. In lieu of flowers, donations to Arohanui Hospice, PO Box 5349, Palmerston North 4441, would be very much appreciated. In accordance with Graeme's wishes, a private service has been held.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on Aug. 15, 2019