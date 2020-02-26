COLE, Graeme Peter:
26.09.1939 - 24.02.2020
Graeme peacefully passed into his eternal rest at home on Monday 24th February 2020. Dearly loved and treasured husband of Rowena. Greatly loved father and father-in-law of Louise and Murray Harwood, Nicholas and Aivale, Matthew and Kerry and Richard Cole. Grandfather of Gabriel and Nathan Harwood, Morgan and Rowena Cole, Sebastian and Louis Cole. Loving brother and brother-in-law of Melvin and the late Val Cole (Christchurch), Arnold and Marj Cole (Palmerston North), Marion and Ian McWha (Christchurch), and Janice and Mac Cameron (Australia). Loved uncle of many nieces and nephews. A memorial service for Graeme will be held at Life Changers Church, Cambridge Street, Levin, on Thursday 27th February at 3.00pm. Messages please to the Cole Family, c/- 284 Oxford Street, Levin 5510.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Feb. 26, 2020