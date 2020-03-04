Graeme BEALE

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Graeme BEALE.
Service Information
Elliotts Memorial (Rosebank chapel)
25 Ninth Ave
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty
07578 3338
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Pyes Pa Memorial Park Chapel
403 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga
View Map
Death Notice

BEALE, Graeme John:
Passed away peacefully on March 2, 2020, surrounded by family, in his 80th year. Beloved father of Janice, Nicola, Nathan, Tracy and the late Barny. Step-Dad of Paula, Denise and Andrea. Much loved companion of the late June. Cherished Poppa of all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Much loved brother of Ian and loved uncle of Greg and Leanndra. Friends and family are invited to celebrate Graeme's life at the Pyes Pa Memorial Park Chapel, 403 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga, on Friday, March 6, at 11.00am. Messages to the Beale Family, C/- Elliotts Funeral Services, 25 Ninth Avenue, Tauranga 3110.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Mar. 4, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.