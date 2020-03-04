BEALE, Graeme John:
Passed away peacefully on March 2, 2020, surrounded by family, in his 80th year. Beloved father of Janice, Nicola, Nathan, Tracy and the late Barny. Step-Dad of Paula, Denise and Andrea. Much loved companion of the late June. Cherished Poppa of all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Much loved brother of Ian and loved uncle of Greg and Leanndra. Friends and family are invited to celebrate Graeme's life at the Pyes Pa Memorial Park Chapel, 403 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga, on Friday, March 6, at 11.00am. Messages to the Beale Family, C/- Elliotts Funeral Services, 25 Ninth Avenue, Tauranga 3110.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Mar. 4, 2020