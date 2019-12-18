THORBY, Gordon Charles:
On 15th December 2019 Gordon passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at Julia Wallace Retirement Home, Palmerston North. Aged 87 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Joy for 43 years. Loving partner of Marleen for 16 years. Much loved father and father-in-law of Kareen and Murray Anderson, Rena and Marty Fifield, Glenn (deceased) and Viv. Cherished Poppa of Renee, Ryan, Dana and Shelly, Gina, Megan, Elise, Lauren, Sarah and Kate. Poppa Gordy to his extended family. A celebration of Gordon's life will be held at the RSA Clubrooms, Easton Street, Foxton, on Saturday 21st December 2019 at 11.00am, followed by interment at the Foxton Cemetery.
