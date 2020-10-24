SCHOLES, Gordon:

The family of Gordon deeply appreciates and gratefully acknowledges all your thoughtful expressions of sympathy, generosity, bouquets of flowers, sharing of memories and words of comfort. These kindnesses have filled our hearts and they will be remembered always.

To our Ohauiti Gumboot Cafe neighbours and Gliding Club members, your support has meant so much to us.

To all services involved in Gordon's care "you were fantastic". It was Gordon's wish to be cared for at home and you all helped to make this happen.

-With love, Cath, Linley, Beloved Beth, Alison, Yvonne, Ross, and their families.



from all of us.



