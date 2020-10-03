Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gordon SCHOLES. View Sign Death Notice



On 30 September 2020, peacefully at his home in Ohauiti, having had an incredible 88 years of life. Dearly beloved husband of Bub - Catherine for 66 years, devoted Dad of Linley, our precious Beth, Ali – Alison, E – Yvonne and Ross. Father-in-law of Mike, our loving Tony, Stu – Stuart and Helen. Precious grandad to Kyla, Carl and Leah, Tayler and Dion, Campbell, Sam and Luke, and great-grandad to Felix, Holly, Hester, Gordon and Humphrey.

To my dearest Gord, remembrance is a golden chain that links us. 'Til we meet again, with all my love, Bub'

G – G 4CE, Gliding, gracious gratitude

O – Obviously obliging

R – Rugby & Ross

D – Daughters x 4, Devoted

O – Optimism overload

N – Never said No, never look back

Dad, the love that you and Mum injected into us, will last us for generations

G – Grandad

R – Racey

A – Amazing

N – Nana

D – Driver of the Mule

A – Active

D – Dangerous

Grandad, you will always be with us in our hearts and our beautiful memories of all our adventures, thanks for being our beautiful Grandad. We love you, have fun in the sky, get fit, play lots of rugby and continue to play lots of tricks and fly your plane back to us, love you Grandad.

Grandad - GG we love that we survived your Grandchild scare test, we love you to the moon and back, Angela and Katelin.

Fondest memories of a GREAT brother and brother-in-law, with heaps of love from Murray and Tonia, Anthea and Dennis.

Communications to the Scholes Family, c/- P.O. Box 650, Tauranga 3144.







