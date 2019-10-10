PINFOLD,
Gordon Stuart (Stuart):
Peacefully, in the presence of family, on Sunday 6 October 2019, aged 83 years. Loved husband of Monica. Loved Dad of Alistair; Julia; and Michael and Tracey. Loved grandad of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A service to celebrate Stuart's life will be held in The Lychway Chapel, 5 Roy Street, Palmerston North, on Monday 14 October 2019 at 10.00am, followed by private cremation. Messages can be sent to the Pinfold family, c/- PO Box 1014, Palmerston North.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Oct. 10, 2019