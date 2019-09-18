OLIVER,
Gordon John (Johnny):
Of Palmerston North, passed away peacefully at Metlife Care, Palmerston North, on Monday 16 September 2019, aged 74 years. Loved son of the late Gordon and Doris Oliver. Johnny was a talented musician, a craftsman builder, a sky diver, a counsellor/mentor, a travelling man, and a great friend to many. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter, PO Box 370, Palmerston North 4440, would be appreciated. This may be left in the Chapel entrance. A service to celebrate Johnny's life will be held in the Beauchamp Crematorium Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North, on Friday 20 September 2019, at 11.00am.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on Sept. 18, 2019