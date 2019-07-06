JOHNSTON,
Gordon Brian (Johnny):
Peacefully at Palmerston North Hospital, with his family by his side. On Friday 5 July 2019. Aged 90 years. Much loved husband of Jeanette (Sis) for 65 years. Cherished father and father-in-law of Peter and Lorraine (Feilding), Lynne (Port Hedland WA), Bob and Jody (Port Hedland WA), Glenys (Wellington) Alan and Sunitta (Port Hedland WA), and Diane (Bundaberg QLD). Treasured Grandad to his 16 grandchildren and 37 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, a donation made to Alzheimers Society PO Box 527 Palmerston North 4440 would be appreciated or may be left in the Chapel foyer. A funeral service for Gordon will be held at the Feilding Funeral Chapel, 282 Kimbolton Road Feilding on Tuesday, July 9th 2019 at 2pm.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on July 6, 2019