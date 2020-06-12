HEAPHY, Gordon Denis:
On Thursday 11th June 2020, peacefully at Summerset On Summerhill. Aged 76 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Ann, and much-loved father of Rebecca. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Marilyn & Craig, Robert & Leean, and Phillip & Judy. Special thanks to the staff of Summerset On Summerhill for the care given to Gordon over the years. All messages to the Heaphy Family, c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. A private Family service is to be held.
Published in Manawatu Standard on June 12, 2020