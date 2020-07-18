Gordon FOX-DARBY

Death Notice

FOX-DARBY,
Gordon Edward:
Passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Friday 17th July 2020, at Whanganui Hospital, aged 84 years. Dearly loved father of Shelley & Bill, Nicola & Ross, Linda & David, Paul & Louisa and Rhys & Rosie. A dearly loved companion of Stella. He is loved by 14 Grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
Dad you were a strong fighter to the end! You will always be in our hearts and thoughts forever.
Friends are invited to attend a service to celebrate Gordon's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Whanganui, on Monday 20th July 2020 at 1.30pm, to be followed by a Private Cremation.
Published in Manawatu Standard on July 18, 2020
