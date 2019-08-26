PROUT, Gloria Rosetta
(nee Thomas,
formerly Kilmore):
Passed away peacefully on Friday 23 August 2019, aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Bill Prout and the late Eric Kilmore. Treasured Mum of Averil, and much loved stepmother of Lyn, Bev, and the late Trevor. Adored Nana of Ashlee and Luke. Messages to Gloria's family, C/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North 4414. Special thanks to the staff at Julia Wallace Retirement Village for their care of Gloria. A service to celebrate Gloria's life will be held in the Beauchamp Crematorium Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North, on Wednesday 28 August 2019, at 2.00pm.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on Aug. 26, 2019