SEYMOUR, Glenys
(formerly Christensen):
John, Caroline, Joanne and families would like to thank everyone for their support, love and kind words during this difficult time. Your messages of support, cards, meals and flowers were appreciated. We also extend our heartfelt thanks to Graham and the surgical team and the ICU South ward at Christchurch Hospital for your care of Glenys. As many addresses are unknown, please accept this notice as an expression of our gratitude.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Feb. 15, 2020