Glenys SEYMOUR

Guest Book
  • "John and family, sorry to hear the passing of Glenys...."
  • "Glenys,, u were the friend 4 all,, the knitting coach,,..."
    - Margaret & Kevin Taylor
  • "Thinking of you with our deepest sympathies to John,..."
    - Helen Lawrence
  • "John,Caroline,Jo and families, so are very sorry to hear of..."
    - Felicity Clarke
Service Information
Robert J Cotton & Sons Ltd
697 Main Street
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
063552529
Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:00 a.m.
Robert J Cotton & Sons Ltd
697 Main Street
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
View Map
Death Notice

SEYMOUR, Glenys Mavis
(formerly Christensen):
Of Palmerston North, formerly of Makerua. Suddenly at home on Wednesday 18th December 2019. Aged 70 years. Dearly loved wife of John Seymour, and the late Graham Christensen. Treasured Mother and Mother-in-law of Caroline Connor, Joanne and Rod Enoka. Cherished Nana of Annabelle and Henry.
"Forever Loved,
Never Forgotten."
All messages to Glenys's Family c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the Life Flight Trust, PO Box 14448, Kilbirnie, Wellington 6241, or left in the Chapel foyer. A Celebration of Glenys's Life will be held at the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Monday 23rd December 2019, at 11.00am.
Published in Manawatu Standard from Dec. 19 to Dec. 21, 2019
