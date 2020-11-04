Glena MCDERMOTT

Death Notice

McDERMOTT,
Glena Mary Teresa
(nee Hapi):
Passed away, surrounded by her whanau, at Taupo Hospital on Tuesday 3rd November 2020, aged 63 years. Beloved wife of the late John James Tukunui McDermott. Dearly loved eldest daughter of Taki and Margaret Hapi of Foxton, and sister and sister-in-law of Robin and the late Kathy, Terry and the late Rea, Jackie and Paul, Ronald, and the late Bromwyn, and aunty and great-aunty to many.
Forever in our hearts
Published in Manawatu Standard on Nov. 4, 2020
