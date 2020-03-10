McDONELL, Glen Andrew:
Of Palmerston North. Tragically taken on Saturday 7 March 2020, aged 19 years. Dearly loved son of Andy and Brenda. Loved brother of Nicola. Treasured Grandson of Mavis and Ian (deceased), and Joy and Patrick O'Sullivan. Loved nephew of Julie and Derek Knighton, Steven O'Sullivan, Anthony O'Sullivan (deceased) and Peter McDonell. Loved by his cousins, extended family and his friends. In lieu of flowers, a donation made to St John Palmerston North would be appreciated and may be left in the chapel entrance. Messages to the McDonell family, C/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North. A celebration of Glen's life will be held in the Beauchamp Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North, Friday 13 March 2020, at 11.00am.
Published in Manawatu Standard from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020