HAMILTON, Glen Andrew:
28.11.1971 - 3.10.2019
We are heartbroken to announce the loss of Glen on Thursday, October 3, 2019. Adored husband of Vikki and loving father of Cooper, Anika, and Kade. Much loved son of Dianne and Gordon, and Bruce and Sandy, and brother of Kirsty. Also loved and will be deeply missed by the entire Peterson and Hamilton families, and friends. A service for Glen will be held at William Cotton and Sons Funeral Chapel, 29 Beattie Street, Feilding, on Wednesday 9 October 2019 at 2pm followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers there will be a donation box at the service for a cricket development fund. Messages to the Hamilton family, c/o 29 Beattie Street, Feilding 4702.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Oct. 7, 2019