Gladys VICKERY

Guest Book
  • "Our thoughts with you, she was the life of a party with her..."
    - STU and PAULA MOSEN
  • "I love you 4ever & always my Queen I Honour and thank you..."
    - Krystal Dawn Lynn
  • "Please accept our deepest sympathy.Gladys will be sadly..."
    - Daphne Cutts
Service Information
Robert J Cotton & Sons Ltd
697 Main Street
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
063552529
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Death Notice

VICKERY, Gladys Ellen:
At Peace after a courageous battle, Gladys drifted away at home on Monday 4th May 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Aged 92 years. A loving and very devoted wife to Russell (Dec). Cherished and dearly loved mother of Lois (Dec), Heather, Jan, Kay, Robyn and Russell. Loved mother-in-law and friend of Dave, Ray, John, David and Jim. Absolutely cherished Nana, Nan, Farm Nana of Warwick & Rachel, Daniel, Storm & Michael, Jo & Greg, Krystal, Shane & Georgia, Karl, Luke, Jeremy & Tim, Zach, Samantha & Ella, and all her Great-Grandchildren. A much loved sister to her surviving brother Barry, A Grand Lady to all her many nieces and nephews. Loved cousin of Brian and Maree. A special friend to many.
"Brave and stoic to the end, with the biggest Heart"
Due to the current COVID restrictions a family service will be held. All messages to the Vickery family c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North, or May be left at robertjcotton.co.nz/funerals or the Manawatu Standard Online obituaries.
Published in Manawatu Standard on May 5, 2020
