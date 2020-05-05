VICKERY, Gladys Ellen:
At Peace after a courageous battle, Gladys drifted away at home on Monday 4th May 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Aged 92 years. A loving and very devoted wife to Russell (Dec). Cherished and dearly loved mother of Lois (Dec), Heather, Jan, Kay, Robyn and Russell. Loved mother-in-law and friend of Dave, Ray, John, David and Jim. Absolutely cherished Nana, Nan, Farm Nana of Warwick & Rachel, Daniel, Storm & Michael, Jo & Greg, Krystal, Shane & Georgia, Karl, Luke, Jeremy & Tim, Zach, Samantha & Ella, and all her Great-Grandchildren. A much loved sister to her surviving brother Barry, A Grand Lady to all her many nieces and nephews. Loved cousin of Brian and Maree. A special friend to many.
"Brave and stoic to the end, with the biggest Heart"
Due to the current COVID restrictions a family service will be held. All messages to the Vickery family c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North, or May be left at robertjcotton.co.nz/funerals or the Manawatu Standard Online obituaries.
Published in Manawatu Standard on May 5, 2020