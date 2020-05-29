TYERS, Gladys May:
Of Palmerston North. On Tuesday 26th May 2020, peacefully at home. Aged 95 years. Loved wife of the late Harold. Dearly Loved mother and mother-in-law of Ron & and Freda (dec), Kath (dec) & Les (dec) and Peter. A cherished Grandmother and companion of Angela, Charles & Amy, and the Late Leigh-Ann, Christian (dec), Susan & Steve, Jeanette & Dominic. Beloved Great-Nan to Stephenie & Ross, Jorden, Joseph, and to her great-great-granddaughter Emilee. In accordance to Gladys' wishes, a private family service will be held. All messages to the Tyers Family, c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North.
Published in Manawatu Standard from May 29 to May 30, 2020