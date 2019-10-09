HOLMES,

Gladys Ivy (nee Bashford):

Passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019, surrounded by family at Metlifecare, Palmerston North. Aged 96 years. Loved wife of the late George. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Carol and Eric Franklyn, Bob and Sandra (Australia), and Barbara and John Cunliffe. Much loved grandmother of her 8 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Special thanks to the staff at Metlifecare for their care and attention over many years. A service for Gladys will be held at Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Thursday 10th October 2019, at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the Blind Foundation (NZ), PO Box 310, Palmerston North 4440, would be appreciated or can be left in the Chapel foyer. All messages to the Holmes Family, C/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441.





