Gezina PECH

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gezina PECH.
Service Information
Beauchamp Funeral Home Ltd
167 John F. Kennedy Dve
Palmerston North, Manawatu-Wanganui
063551889
Death Notice

PECH,
Gezina Geertruida (Sini):
Peacefully passed after a long illness on 6 December 2019, surrounded by her family. Dearly loved wife of Vlastimil (Vlasto). Lovingly remembered by her sons, Robert and Richard, daughter-in-law Diane, and her grandchildren Andrew, Emma, Sophia, Josiah, Krista, and Uri. Also her great-grandchildren Lily, Lucy, and Georgia. Many thanks for the loving care shown by the nurses and doctors of Palmerston North Hospital, also Dr Andy Greenway and the many specialists who attended Sini over the years. In accordance with Sini's wishes, a private service has been held.

logoNZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on Dec. 14, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.