PECH,
Gezina Geertruida (Sini):
Peacefully passed after a long illness on 6 December 2019, surrounded by her family. Dearly loved wife of Vlastimil (Vlasto). Lovingly remembered by her sons, Robert and Richard, daughter-in-law Diane, and her grandchildren Andrew, Emma, Sophia, Josiah, Krista, and Uri. Also her great-grandchildren Lily, Lucy, and Georgia. Many thanks for the loving care shown by the nurses and doctors of Palmerston North Hospital, also Dr Andy Greenway and the many specialists who attended Sini over the years. In accordance with Sini's wishes, a private service has been held.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on Dec. 14, 2019