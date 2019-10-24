MARTENS, Gertrudis
Henricus Franciscus (Jack):
On Wednesday 23 October 2019 (peacefully) at Palmerston North Hospital in the presence of his family. Aged 91 years. Loved and loving husband of the late Siets. Much loved father of Elsje Hart, Maretta Rongonui, Karen McElligott, Gerrett, Jackie (deceased), Brendan, and their families. Cherished Grandad of 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Messages to the Martens family, c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. A Requiem Mass to celebrate Jack's life will be held in St. Mary's Catholic Church, Ruahine Street, Palmerston North, on Friday 25 October 2019, at 11.00am.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Oct. 24, 2019