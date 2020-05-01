CHARLES, Gerald Arthur:

It's seventeen long years today since Gerald went to be with the Lord, yet it only seems like yesterday that we heard the hum of the one tonne truck. You did so much for all of us and shaped our lives enormously. Your tools are as shiny as ever, and the skill saw still cuts through 4 x 2's like butter. Don't worry about Mum we're looking after her and she's rocking along as tough as ever. Few days go by when you and all that you meant are not in our thoughts. Your meticulousness and standards are being borne out in your grandchildren. Gerald: Our wonderful wise husband, father and poppa (1932-2003) forever we will love you.

"Safe in the Arms of Jesus"

Norma, Joanne, (Linc 1963-2019), Steve, Suze, Shelley, Madi, Sofia, Mac, Corb and Dev.



