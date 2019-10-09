George WESTON

Death Notice

WESTON, George Noel:
Of Palmerston North, suddenly at home on 5th October 2019, aged 87.5 years. Dearly-loved husband of the late Phyllis May. Much-loved father & father-in-law of Viv & Bill Brown, Shane & Mandy Weston. Precious Grandad to Clint & Kelly, Caroline & George, and much-loved G.G./Georgie to Hunter & Jaxon, Blake & Kora-May. Special thanks to Pat for her love & friendship to George, also special thanks to his carers Colleen & Karen. Messages to the Weston family, C/- Beauchamp Funeral Home. Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service to celebrate George's life on Friday 11th October 2019, at the Beauchamp Crematorium Chapel, 167 John F. Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North, at 2.00pm.

Published in Manawatu Standard on Oct. 9, 2019
