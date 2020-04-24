HENDERSON,
George (Alan):
Passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Aged 82. Dearly loved husband of Florence. Much loved father and father-in-law of Anne, and Phil and Natalie. Loved Grandpa of Ashleigh and Chantelle, Jacob, Jessie and Daniel.
'At home with his Lord
and Saviour.'
A public online memorial service celebrating Alan's life will be held on Monday, April 27, 2020, at 10.00am, on the "Onekawa Bible Church" YouTube channel. All communications to the Henderson Family, c/- 75 McElwee Street, Napier 4112.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Apr. 24, 2020