George FOULDS (1919 - 2020)
  • "Hi Jill and Charles, sympathy to you all in the passing of..."
    - Helen Johnson
  • "Thinking of the Foulds family at this sad time. Adrian Broad"
Tong & Peryer
509 Queen St
West Hastings , Hawke's Bay
068785149
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020
1:00 p.m.
St Lukes Anglican Church
Havelock North
logoFOULDS, George Robert:
63676, 2NZEF, Gunner
4.11.1919 - 27.11.2020
Passed away peacefully on 27 November, 2020, at Waiapu House, Havelock North, Hastings; aged 101. Dearly loved husband of the late Rose (Brooker), much loved father and father-in-law of Janice (Jan) and Kevin Reisima (Havelock North), and Charles and Gillian Foulds (Pahiatua). Loved brother of the late Elsie Foulds. Much loved grandad of Brendan, and Wendy; Gaylene (G), and Vicki; Janine, Phillip, and Hayden; Trent, Jane and Karina. Proud great-grandad to Archie, Claudia, Jake, Malakai and Esme. The family thank management and staff for their care and support during his short stay. A celebration of Georges life will be held at St Lukes Anglican Church, Havelock North, on Thursday, 3rd December 2020, at 1.00pm; thereafter a private burial at the RSA Services Lawn Cemetery, Orchard Road, Hastings. Donations to the Red Cross, Hastings, is appreciated. All messages to Jan Reisima (06) 8776150.

Dec. 1, 2020
