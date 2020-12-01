FOULDS, George Robert:
63676, 2NZEF, Gunner
4.11.1919 - 27.11.2020
Passed away peacefully on 27 November, 2020, at Waiapu House, Havelock North, Hastings; aged 101. Dearly loved husband of the late Rose (Brooker), much loved father and father-in-law of Janice (Jan) and Kevin Reisima (Havelock North), and Charles and Gillian Foulds (Pahiatua). Loved brother of the late Elsie Foulds. Much loved grandad of Brendan, and Wendy; Gaylene (G), and Vicki; Janine, Phillip, and Hayden; Trent, Jane and Karina. Proud great-grandad to Archie, Claudia, Jake, Malakai and Esme. The family thank management and staff for their care and support during his short stay. A celebration of Georges life will be held at St Lukes Anglican Church, Havelock North, on Thursday, 3rd December 2020, at 1.00pm; thereafter a private burial at the RSA Services Lawn Cemetery, Orchard Road, Hastings. Donations to the Red Cross, Hastings, is appreciated. All messages to Jan Reisima (06) 8776150.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Dec. 1, 2020