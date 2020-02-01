TOLLEY,
Geoffrey Greayer (Geoff):
Passed away peacefully at home on Friday, January 31, 2020. Aged 77 years. Dearly loved Husband and best friend of Erica. Precious Dad of Jason and Michelle (Akl), and Rozel and Ronil Krishnan (Akl). Fun-loving Papa of Iris, Lily, and Oscar; Finn, Ava, and Zara. Dearly loved brother of Erica Ball (Australia). All messages to the Tolley family, c/o 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North. Friends are invited to attend a service for Geoff at Christ Church, 243 Wicksteed St, Wanganui on Wednesday, February 5th 2020 at 2pm.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on Feb. 1, 2020