MASTERS, Genevie Heather
(Henny) (nee Miles):
07.10.1953 - 07.04.2020
Sadly passed away at home surrounded by family. Much loved mother and mother-in-law to Micheal and Maria, Aaron and Emma, and Craig and Juliette. Nan to Samuel, Ethan, Meg, Ryan, Lily, Charlotte and Sophie and dearest friend Nigel. Due to current restrictions on gatherings a private cremation has taken place. All messages to the Arnott families, C/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on Apr. 9, 2020