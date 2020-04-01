van OSTA,
Geertrudis Jacqueline
Wilhelmina (Truus):
On Saturday, March 28th, 2020, peacefully at Waireka Care Home, Pahiatua. Aged 96 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Antonius (Tony) van Osta. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Willy and Neil, Daphne and Maurice, Rian, Patricia and Terry, Sue and Alan, Josie and Terry, Tony and Jackie, Liesje and Ray. Loved Nana Truus to her 15 grandchildren and Oma to her 30 great-grandchildren. Truusy to the Staff at Waireka Care Home for the last four years. Due to the Covid-19 virus a Memorial Service will be held for Truus at a later date. Messages by email only to: [email protected]
Monarch Funeral Home Ltd
Pahiatua (06) 3766662
Published in Manawatu Standard on Apr. 1, 2020