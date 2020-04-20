PRINT, Gaynor Laurel:
Formerly of Kairanga. On Friday 17th April 2020, peacefully at Palmerston North Hospital, aged 80 years. Loved and devoted wife of the late Donald Print. A much loved and respected mother, mother-in-law and Gran of Christopher, Sarah and Georgia; Trudy, Murray and Liam, Zoe (Melbourne); Janene and Adam (Melbourne); Brenden, Janine and Natasha, Jamie, Ella. Special thanks to Julia Wallace Rest Home, Ranfurly Rest Home, and the Palmerston North Hospital for their wonderful care of Gaynor. All messages to the Print Family c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North. Due to the current Covid-19 circumstances, a Family Memorial will be held.
Published in Manawatu Standard from Apr. 20 to Apr. 25, 2020