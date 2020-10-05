McLEAN, Gary:
24.09.1949 - 01.09.2020
Scott, Brad, Trish and family were humbled by the tributes, condolences, flowers, cards, food and phone messages sent to us during this very sad time. We sincerely "thank you all". Gary (Goma) touched many lives both near and far. A special thanks to Kathryn Campbell, Arohanui Hospice, palliative care especially (Vanessa and Dr Simon Allen) and the District nursing team (night shift). Please accept this as a personal acknowledgment of our appreciation. Your kind gestures will last a lifetime.
"Thank you"
