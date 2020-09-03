McLEAN, Gary:
On the first day of spring Gary passed away peacefully with his family after a very brief illness at Jensen Street. Loved father of Scott and Brad, daughter-in-laws Tracy and Lisa, grandad Goma to Zach and Luke, April, Penny and Lauren, and longtime and special mate of Trish. Service for Gary will be held in the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Friday 4th September 2020, at 11.00am. We especially would like to thank sincerely Kathryn Campbell, Full Arohanui Hospice Palliative Care Team, also Zac, David (Goodie), and Boydy who have been of incredible support in the last 4 weeks.
"Never Forgotten".
Published in Manawatu Standard on Sept. 3, 2020