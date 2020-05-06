Gary FREEMAN

Guest Book
  • "So sad to hear of Gary's passing. He was a wonderful horse..."
    - Ludwig Christmann
  • "So sorry to read of Gary's passing. Always a pleasant..."
  • "The Barber family extend their sympathy to the Freeman..."
    - Bryan Barber
  • "Gary you touched many hearts in the racing industry and you..."
    - Catherine Anderson
  • "Thoughts are with you all at this sad time. Love the..."
    - Jason & Nikki Shearman
Service Information
Beauchamp Funeral Home Ltd
167 John F. Kennedy Dve
Palmerston North, Manawatu-Wanganui
063551889
Death Notice

FREEMAN, Gary Silvester:
It is with great sadness we announce the peaceful passing of Gary Freeman (Kopane) on Saturday 2 May 2020, aged 78 years at Westella nursing home. Dearly loved and cherished father, father-in-law and Grandfather of Amanda, Warwick (deceased), John, Daniel, Lauren and Lachlan Stringfellow. All messages to the Freeman/Stringfellow family, C/O 282 Kimbolton Road Feilding. At Gary's request, a private cremation has taken place.

logo
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on May 6, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.