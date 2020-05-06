FREEMAN, Gary Silvester:
It is with great sadness we announce the peaceful passing of Gary Freeman (Kopane) on Saturday 2 May 2020, aged 78 years at Westella nursing home. Dearly loved and cherished father, father-in-law and Grandfather of Amanda, Warwick (deceased), John, Daniel, Lauren and Lachlan Stringfellow. All messages to the Freeman/Stringfellow family, C/O 282 Kimbolton Road Feilding. At Gary's request, a private cremation has taken place.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on May 6, 2020