O'NEILL,
Garry William: QSM
Late of Olive Tree Retirement Village. Passed away peacefully at Palmerston North Hospital on Monday 7 September 2020, aged 87 years. Dearly loved husband of Margaret for 59 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Mark and Narin; Sandra and Kevin Muir; Ross and Jan. Loving and proud grandfather of Ashleigh, Nathan, Christopher; Sammie; and Hamish, Brendan & Laura. A service for Garry will be held at The Lychway Chapel, 5 Roy Street, Palmerston North, on Thursday 10 September 2020 at 1.30pm. For details of livestream please email [email protected] Messages can be sent to the O'Neill family, c/- PO Box 1014, Palmerston North.
Published in Manawatu Standard from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2020