LOCKWOOD,
Garry Thomas:
Margaret, Robert, Joanna, Stuart and family wish to sincerely thank extended family. Plus all those who gave us caring support, sent messages of sympathy, visited and provided baking. When we lost a much loved husband, father, grandad/pop. Truly appreciated. Thanks to the care givers from Lavender Blue. The Hospice staff and Anna and staff of Cook St Nursing Care Centre Palmerston North. For the caring and professional care given to Garry. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Dec. 7, 2019