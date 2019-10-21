LOCKWOOD,

Garry Thomas:

Of Ashhurst. Passed away peacefully at Cook Street Nursing Care Centre on Saturday, 19th October 2019, with family by his side. Aged 80 years. Beloved husband of Margaret for 52 years, much loved Dad of Robert and Joanna, Rochelle (deceased), and Stuart, dearly loved Grandad/Pop of Cameron, Ashleigh, Jacob, and Catie. A special Grandad to Therese, Tristin and Mathew Dench, loved brother of Sydney (deceased), Edna (USA), Yvonne, David, Rodney, Peter, & Kevin and partners in Australia, loved brother-in-law of the Gardner family.

"Thanks Garry for the love and memories you leave with us. Will be sadly missed".

Messages to Margaret Lockwood, C/- P.O. Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. In lieu of a floral tribute, a donation made to the Manawatu Centre Cancer Society, P.O. Box 5170, Palmerston North, would be appreciated or may be left in Chapel foyer. A service to Celebrate Garry's life will be held in the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Wednesday, October 23rd 2019, at 1.30pm.





