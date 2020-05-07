YATES, Gail Vivienne:
30.01.1945 - 01.05.2020
Passed away peacefully in Palmerston North Hospital. Great mother to Craig, amazing Nana to Poppy. Partner to Neil, sister to Ted (deceased) and Louise.
"Mum you will be forever in our thoughts and you will be dearly missed by all".
A special thank you to all the staff of Palmerston North Hospital who cared for mum. A memorial service will be held at a later date due to COVID-19. Messages to the Yates family c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441.
Published in Manawatu Standard on May 7, 2020