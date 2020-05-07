Gail YATES (1945 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "Lovely lady will be missed"
  • "So sorry to hear of Gails passing. Condolences to Craig..."
  • "Great memories of old work mate.lovely lady.Condolences to..."
    - Ruth Booth
  • "Beautiful Soul now rest Gail. Lovely Lady and Friend...Love..."
Service Information
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Death Notice

YATES, Gail Vivienne:
30.01.1945 - 01.05.2020
Passed away peacefully in Palmerston North Hospital. Great mother to Craig, amazing Nana to Poppy. Partner to Neil, sister to Ted (deceased) and Louise.
"Mum you will be forever in our thoughts and you will be dearly missed by all".
A special thank you to all the staff of Palmerston North Hospital who cared for mum. A memorial service will be held at a later date due to COVID-19. Messages to the Yates family c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441.
Published in Manawatu Standard on May 7, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.