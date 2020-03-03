ROBERTSON,
Frederick William (Fred):
Passed away peacefully on Sunday 1st March 2020 at Radius Peppertree, Palmerston North. Beloved husband of the late Helen, brother of Doug (deceased), Jim, and Beryl (deceased). A loved uncle, neighbour and friend. Grateful thanks to all the staff at Peppertree Rest Home for the loving care they gave Fred. Friends are invited to join the family in the Terracelounge, 302 Broadway Avenue, Palmerston North, on Friday 6th March 2020 at 10.00am for morning tea and to share our memories of Fred. We will leave for a graveside committal at Kelvin Grove Cemetery, James Line, Palmerston North, at approximately 11.00am.
Published in Manawatu Standard from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020