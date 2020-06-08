MORGAN, Frederick
Graham John (Fred):
Of Opiki. Passed away peacefully, after a long illness, on Saturday 6 June 2020, surrounded by his loved ones. Dearly loved husband of the late Heather. Dearly loved Dad of Glen & Sharlene, Tracy & Cory, and Natalie & Ben. Much loved Grandad of Chelsea, Jayden, Jack, Abby, Kayla, Jessy, Samantha and Chloe. Special thanks to the Geneva / Chand Prafad, Arohanui Hospice nurse and the Ward 24 & 25 Palmerston North Hospital. A celebration of Fred's life will be held at the Gospel Chapel, 541 Queen Street, Levin on Wednesday 10 June 2020 at 11.00am, followed by private cremation.
Published in Manawatu Standard on June 8, 2020