Acknowledgement

GROUBE, Frederick James:

Diane, Rochelle and Matthew, and Simon and Hayley, wish to sincerely thank all those that have shown us love and support by sending cards, flowers, letters, and the wonderful baking during the loss of our loved one. Thanks also to so many of you that attended the service and helped us celebrate Fred's life. A special thanks to the District Nurses and Support Workers that enabled us to care for Fred at home, and also to those of you that supported the Arohanui Hospice. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.



