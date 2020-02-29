KEENAN, Frank:
On Wednesday 26th February 2020, at Radius Peppertree. Aged 88. Dearly loved husband of the late Beryl. Loved father and father-in-law of Ruth and Tip Tipene, Pauline and Kevin Hyde, John and Chris, Martin and Kelly. Dearest and sadly missed Grandfather of all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Special thanks to the staff at Radius Peppertree for their care of Frank. An informal gathering will be held in the Kelvin Grove Crematorium Chapel, James Line, Palmerston North, on Monday 2nd March at 10.30am. Messages to the Keenan family, c/- PO Box 5191 Palmerston North 4441.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Feb. 29, 2020