HOGGARD,
Frank Donald (Don):
Passed away peacefully at Ranfurly Rest Home, Feilding, on Wednesday, 18th March 2020, aged 85 years. Dearly loved husband of Bev. Loved father and father-in-law of Paul and Janette, Shane and Carmen and Tony. A much loved Poppa of Shawn, Corey, Andre, Kelsi, Remy and Esme. In lieu of flowers, donations to Arohanui Hospice, P.O. Box 5349, Palmertston North 4414 would be appreciated. Due to the current situation, an invitation only service is required and will be held for Don on Tuesday 24th March 2020. If circumstances change further details will be posted on www.beauchamp.co.nz
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on Mar. 21, 2020