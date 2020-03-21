Frank HOGGARD

Guest Book
  • "Very sorry to hear of Mr Hoggard passing. He was a awesome..."
    - Tracey Tyson
  • "Very sorry to see Don has passed away a wonderful Teacher &..."
    - Ava-Jane Dais
  • "My deepest sympathy to the Hoggard family. Mr Hoggard was..."
    - Annettte McGurk née Hooper
  • "It is with sadness Bev and family that we read of Don's..."
  • "Our sympathy to all the family,Mr.Hoggard was teacher in..."
    - Vicky Mott.Barrett
Death Notice

HOGGARD,
Frank Donald (Don):
Passed away peacefully at Ranfurly Rest Home, Feilding, on Wednesday, 18th March 2020, aged 85 years. Dearly loved husband of Bev. Loved father and father-in-law of Paul and Janette, Shane and Carmen and Tony. A much loved Poppa of Shawn, Corey, Andre, Kelsi, Remy and Esme. In lieu of flowers, donations to Arohanui Hospice, P.O. Box 5349, Palmertston North 4414 would be appreciated. Due to the current situation, an invitation only service is required and will be held for Don on Tuesday 24th March 2020. If circumstances change further details will be posted on www.beauchamp.co.nz

Published in Manawatu Standard on Mar. 21, 2020
