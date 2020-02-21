TAIT,
Florence Gaynor (Gay):
Passed peacefully in her 75th year on 19th February 2020 after a short illness. Dearly loved wife of Maurice. Much loved mother of Karen Euler, Grant Hills, Wayne Hills and Nicola Hills, and loved grandmother to her grandchildren. A funeral service for Gay will be held at 11.00am on Monday 24th February at Holy Trinity Church, Gisborne. Forever grateful to the Hospice team and staff at Te Wiremu House. In lieu of flowers please forward donations to Hospice Tairawhiti. All messages to 32 Kowhai Street, Gisborne.
We will miss you forever.
Stonehaven Gisborne
Published in Manawatu Standard on Feb. 21, 2020