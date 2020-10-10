STAFFORD, Fleur Maree:
Formerly of Palmerston North. On September 27, 2020, our beautiful brave Fleur slipped away at home in Surrey, England, aged 51. Adored wife and co-adventurer of Craig (Mr B) Brooks, much loved daughter of Bruce and Virginia Stafford, loved and admired sister and sister-in-law of Tracy, Mark, Margot and Paul, coolest and treasured auntie to her nieces and nephews, and loyal and fun friend to many. A private memorial service will be held at a future date.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Oct. 10, 2020