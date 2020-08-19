SEGEDIN, Fay:
Of Feilding, formerly of Okato. Passed away peacefully and surrounded by love on Tuesday 18 August 2020, aged 89 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Fred. Cherished Mum of Jennifer and Allan Gerrie, Peter (deceased), John and Georgette (Melbourne), Mark and Vera (Brisbane), Nigel and Miki, and Ivan (deceased). Treasured Grandma of Sharlene, Catherine, and Kyle; Michelle, Peter-John (PJ), Patricia, and Troy; Clinton, and Renee; Swayze, and Adara; and her 16 great-grandchildren. Much loved sister of Shelagh (deceased) and Colleen, and a loved aunty and sister-in-law. Messages to the Segedin family, C/- 280 Kimbolton Road, Feilding 4702. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Arohanui Hospice, PO Box 5349, Palmerston North 4441. A service to celebrate Fay's life will be held on Saturday 22 August 2020. Due to current restrictions on gatherings, attendance will be by invitation only.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020