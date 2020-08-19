Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life Death Notice



Of Feilding, formerly of Okato. Passed away peacefully and surrounded by love on Tuesday 18 August 2020, aged 89 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Fred. Cherished Mum of Jennifer and Allan Gerrie, Peter (deceased), John and Georgette (Melbourne), Mark and Vera (Brisbane), Nigel and Miki, and Ivan (deceased). Treasured Grandma of Sharlene, Catherine, and Kyle; Michelle, Peter-John (PJ), Patricia, and Troy; Clinton, and Renee; Swayze, and Adara; and her 16 great-grandchildren. Much loved sister of Shelagh (deceased) and Colleen, and a loved aunty and sister-in-law. Messages to the Segedin family, C/- 280 Kimbolton Road, Feilding 4702. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Arohanui Hospice, PO Box 5349, Palmerston North 4441. A service to celebrate Fay's life will be held on Saturday 22 August 2020. Due to current restrictions on gatherings, attendance will be by invitation only.



NZIFH



SEGEDIN, Fay:Of Feilding, formerly of Okato. Passed away peacefully and surrounded by love on Tuesday 18 August 2020, aged 89 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Fred. Cherished Mum of Jennifer and Allan Gerrie, Peter (deceased), John and Georgette (Melbourne), Mark and Vera (Brisbane), Nigel and Miki, and Ivan (deceased). Treasured Grandma of Sharlene, Catherine, and Kyle; Michelle, Peter-John (PJ), Patricia, and Troy; Clinton, and Renee; Swayze, and Adara; and her 16 great-grandchildren. Much loved sister of Shelagh (deceased) and Colleen, and a loved aunty and sister-in-law. Messages to the Segedin family, C/- 280 Kimbolton Road, Feilding 4702. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Arohanui Hospice, PO Box 5349, Palmerston North 4441. A service to celebrate Fay's life will be held on Saturday 22 August 2020. Due to current restrictions on gatherings, attendance will be by invitation only.NZIFH Published in Manawatu Standard from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Manawatu Standard Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers